Today's Horoscope – January 13, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 January 2024, 22:10 IST
Aries
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around!
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with your loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
You may be overly emotional today. Spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged.
Lucky Colour: Cocoa-Brown
Lucky Number: 2
Leo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today; get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy, you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretching the truth may lead to blame for something you didn't do.
Lucky Colour: Corn-Yellow
Lucky Number: 6
Libra
Re-evaluate your situation, take your time, and avoid making decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence are your worst enemies. Be cautious of someone unexpected trying to make you look inadequate.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost more than you can afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. Your plans may cost a little more, but it will even out in the long run.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn
Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape.
Lucky Colour: Pista-Green
Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work that will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 6
DH Web Desk