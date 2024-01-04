Today's Horoscope – January 4, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 January 2024, 20:42 IST
Aries
This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land. Colour: Coral Number: 2
Taurus
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Colour: Yellow Number: 5
Gemini
You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up Colour: Pistachio Number: 6
Cancer
Make your presence felt and make a statement with your designer clothes today. And watch the compliments rolling in. You need a break, do ask your special one and get away for a couple of days. Your love life is on a roll! Colour: Grey Number: 3
Leo
Stick to work today and stay out of trouble – don’t indulge in idle gossip or chatter. You never do, but even being a silent observer is being active too. Investment plans take off, and you will have a nest egg soon. Authority female figures can be a bit of a hassle. Colour: White Number: 8
Virgo
Avoid over indulgence in food or drinks, as digestive problems crop up – lifestyle induced, of course. Children need more of your time, and you need to make the necessary requirements. Colour: Purple Number: 7
Libra
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Colour: Orange Number:9
Scorpio
You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Colour: Turquoise Number: 4
Sagittarius
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: magenta number: 1
Capricorn
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. colour: peach Number: 6
Aquarius
A fortunate phase when the Moon and Venus are protecting your interests. So go all out for it. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Colour: Scarlet Number: 8
Pisces
Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Colour: mustard number: 3