Today's Horoscope – July 28, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 July 2024, 16:09 IST
Aries
Your judgment goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea.
Lucky colour: Silver
Lucky number: 7
Taurus
Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others are successful. A person in authority may offer help. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 2
Gemini
Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky colour: Platinum
Lucky number: 5
Cancer
A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in your career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks.
Lucky colour: Lavender
Lucky number: 3
Leo
Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary.
Lucky colour: Saffron
Lucky number: 6
Virgo
Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves.
Lucky colour: Pearl
Lucky number: 8
Libra
The stars stir up your sociable side today. You’re in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find.
Lucky colour: Teal
Lucky number: 4
Scorpio
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don’t yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 1
Sagittarius
Your confidence is strong and love is favored. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away.
Lucky colour: Pink
Lucky number: 7
Capricorn
Domestic matters take your time and attention. You may be invited to a special affair. You are open to new ideas and commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing.
Lucky colour: Violet
Lucky number: 9
Aquarius
Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend. A family member may be moody. Splurge on that special gift today. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A boss or an authority figure is impressed with you.
Lucky colour: Tan
Lucky number: 5
Pisces
With your ruling planet not in a favorable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 8
DH Web Desk