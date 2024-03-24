Today's Horoscope | March 24, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 March 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
(Mar 21 - Apr 20): You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky colour: Copper
Lucky number: 3
Taurus
(Apr 21 - May 21): With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Lucky number: 8
Gemini
(May 22 - Jun 21): You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Lucky colour: brown
Lucky number: 1
Cancer
Jun 22 - Jul 22): You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place.
Lucky colour: Jade
Lucky number: 6
Leo
(Jul 23 -Aug 21): A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns.
Lucky colour: Emerald
Lucky number: 7
Virgo
(Aug 22 - Sept 23): Try not to be distracted when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible.
Lucky colour: Tan
Lucky number: 4
Libra
(Sept 24 - Oct 23): There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Lucky colour: Green
Lucky number: 5
Scorpio
(Oct 24 - Nov 22): You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now.
Lucky colour: Plum
Lucky number: 6
Sagittarius
(Nov 23 - Dec 22): You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one.
Lucky colour: Ivory
Lucky number: 8
Capricorn
(Dec 23 - Jan 20): Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post.
Lucky colour: Silver
Lucky number: 4
Aquarius
(Jan 21 - Feb 19): Don't let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 7
Pisces
(Feb 20 - Mar 20): Be careful that someone is not telling you tales and leading you down the garden path. This is a great day for a family outing or get-together. Family ties get strengthened. Children give joy.
Lucky colour: Mauve
Lucky number: 9
DH Web Desk