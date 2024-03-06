Today's Horoscope – March 6, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 March 2024, 01:52 IST
Aries
An abrupt turn-about of events puts you in a quandary- which direction should you move. Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut-instinct will take you in the right direction. Colour: Indigo Number: 5
1 hour ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid. Colour: Plum Number: 8
1 hour ago
Gemini
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Colour: Silver Number: 3
1 hour ago
Cancer
A quick romance could end abruptly if you are not willing to make a go of it. You are not impulsive or flirty, and you cannot fathom the intentions of the other person who seems very flighty. Well, come easy, go easy. Colour: Lemon Number: 1
1 hour ago
Leo
Outdoor activities or a fitness regimen looks inviting, so enrol in the nearest gym or yoga class! You are shying away from making a commitment, but your special one knows how you feel, so make a declaration. Colour: peach Number: 6
1 hour ago
Virgo
Make your presence felt and make a statement with your designer clothes today. And watch the compliments rolling in. You need a break, do ask your special one and get away for a couple of days. Your love life s on a roll! Colour: White Number: 9
1 hour ago
Libra
Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings
scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed. Colour: Chocolate Number: 4
1 hour ago
Scorpio
When love comes calling, you pretend to hide behind a stack of logical explanations. Love doesn’t quite work that way and you know it. Take your special one for a long drive and speak your heart out. Colour: Mauve Number: 2
1 hour ago
Sagittarius
Today seems a good day to walk that extra mile for an older family member. Your boss has been very demanding of you lately. In fact you seem to be pulled in all directions. But today seems a good day to just chill and unwind with friends Colour: Lime-green Number: 7
1 hour ago
Capricorn
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! Colour: Orange Number: 3
1 hour ago
Aquarius
Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Children may cause limitations. If you're already in a relationship, use this added energy passionately. You need to control your temper and deal with the situation rationally. Colour: Mustard Number: 5
1 hour ago
Pisces
You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Colour: Yellow Number: 8