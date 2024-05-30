Today's Horoscope – May 30, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Don't be quick to blame another today. You played a role in the misunderstanding, so take responsibility. Take a stand and take control. The future will be a great deal better if you focus your time and energy on your specific needs.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A time for investments or speculations. Much pleasure from children and leisure activities. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today, but take it in your stride and try to keep your temper under check all the time.
Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Property investments should payoff. Be careful of trusting others with important information.
Lucky colour: chrome Lucky number: 9
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door.
Lucky Colour: Lemon Number: 4
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 1
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 3
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Put yourself and your interests as top priority before making any decision.
Lucky Colour: plum Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Lucky Number: 2
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So, it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. A good time to make plans and strategies or begin a course of study.
Lucky Colour: Garnet Lucky Number: 8
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue.
Lucky Colour: Apricot Lucky Number: 4
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Lucky Colour: Mocha Lucky Number: 9
DH Web Desk