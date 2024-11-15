Today's Horoscope – November 15, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 November 2024, 18:36 IST
Aries
Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again, Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Colour: Maroon; Number: 5
Taurus
Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you've matured. So, take it slow and easy, and watch the dice roll in your favour. Colour: Purple; Number: 3
Gemini
The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover. Colour: Lilac; Numbers: 8
Cancer
Creating a scrapbook can capture precious memories in a tangible way. A surprise visit to an old friend might strengthen your bond. Experimenting with interior decoration could refresh your living space. Colour: Powder-Blue; Number: 6
Leo
Planning an outdoor adventure may rekindle your love for nature. Teaching a skill to others could reveal your natural mentoring abilities. Attending a live music event might uplift your spirits. Colour: Golden-Orange; Number: 4
Virgo
Participating in a community gardening project can connect you with nature. Organizing your digital files might bring unexpected relief and efficiency. Reading a book outside your usual genre could broaden your literary tastes. Colour: Sage-Green; Number: 9
Libra
Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. Don't hesitate to voice your ideas and opinions. Opportunities for advancement at work are apparent. Colour: Jade; Number:7
Scorpio
A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Your ability to organize and get everyone together will enhance your popularity and bring admirers. Colour: Silver; Number: 1
Sagittarius
A new friend takes all your time and work will suffer. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Colour: Blue; Number: 2
Capricorn
You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Do no get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans. Colour: Ash; Number: 3
Aquarius
Opportunities for travel must be carefully considered. Dream a little today. Spouse troublesome. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Colour: Green; Number: 6
Pisces
Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Colour: Copper; Number: 4
Amara Ramdev