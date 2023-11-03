Today's Horoscope - November 3, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 November 2023, 18:31 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20) : The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make.
Lucky Colour: Ruby-red Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Emotional situations take a toll on you today.. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Time to catch up with friend you neglected. Your special one is ready to make a commitment. A sibling proves irksome. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative.
Lucky Colour: orange Lucky number: 3
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship.
Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Lucky Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number : 9
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms- so do tell that special one your feeling. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress is apparent.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Home matters could seem unsettled. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today.
Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Finances budgetary. You may be too harsh with loved ones; but remember there are always two sides to an Issue.
Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number :2
DH Web Desk