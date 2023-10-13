Today's Horoscope – October 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 October 2023, 18:35 IST
Aries
Embrace spiritual encounters and explore the occult; enlightenment awaits you. Consider starting a writing project to add excitement to your routine. Your unique perspective will lead to extraordinary insights.
Colour: Olive-green. Number: 3
Taurus
Stay composed. Don't let ego bruising affect your interactions. Avoid conflicts, especially with male colleagues. Your distinctive approach catches the eye of higher-ups, leading to recognition.
Colour: Mauve Number: 5
Gemini
Navigate work challenges with sensitivity. Be mindful of finances and avoid harshness in relationships. Embrace introspection and meditation; your charm will prevail over aggression.
Colour: Violet Number: 6
Cancer
Stay practical and reassess priorities. Ups and downs are natural; focus on relationships and balance losses with gains. Be aware of your health and confront situations calmly.
Colour: Grey. Number: 8
Leo
Stay buoyant; problems will fade away. Engage in meaningful conversations with loved ones. Brush off co-workers' comments and focus on your path.
Colour: Mint. Number: 2
Virgo
Simplify plans and introspect. Balance aggression with charm; meditation can restore equilibrium. Your thoughtful approach will overcome challenges.
Colour: Saffron. Number: 9
Libra
Embrace risks and discover inspiration. Focus on communication; confront situations without exaggeration. Your loyalty might obscure facts; stay open-minded.
Colour: Tomato-red. Number: 4
Scorpio
Prioritize health. Choose diplomacy over forcefulness; it will yield better results. Focus on clear communication to prevent misunderstandings.
Colour: Orange. Number: 1
Sagittarius
Stay discerning. Investigate thoroughly before decisions. Channel high energy positively to avoid temper tantrums. Trust your instincts and maintain focus.
Colour: Salmon-pink. Number: 6
Capricorn
Avoid exaggeration and confront situations directly. Clear communication at home and work is crucial. Trust your instincts and stay composed in challenging scenarios.
Colour: Garnet. Number: 5
Aquarius
Celebrate achievements. Avoid conflicts with family; remain loyal but objective. Assess situations realistically, acknowledging unpredictable elements.
Colour: Honey. Number: 3
Pisces
Exercise caution; avoid risky ventures. Focus on perfecting your work to outshine detractors. Your effortless skills will prevail despite intense competition.
Colour: Sapphire. Number: 8
