Today's Horoscope – October 19, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 October 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working
on for a long time concludes successfully.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 4
Taurus
Your charm wins the support of others. A pilgrimage in the offing. A seminar proves a social setting for contacts. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. A trip with a romantic partner likely.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Don't let friends or relatives rule your life. Your need to get away could lead you into greater debt. Learn to remain flexible and open minded, especially when faced with something new.
Lucky Colour: topaz
Lucky Number: 8
Cancer
Your intuition is on point today, guiding you through complex decisions. Trust your inner voice. A financial opportunity may come your way, so stay alert. Focus on nurturing your relationships; a heartfelt conversation can bring you closer to
someone dear.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 3
Leo
Creative energies are flowing, inspiring new ideas and projects. Don't shy away from expressing your unique perspective; it could lead to exciting collaborations. A romantic gesture from a loved one will brighten your day.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number:2
Virgo
Professional growth is in the cards. Your hard work and dedication will be recognized, leading to new opportunities. Stay organized and focused to make the most out of this phase. A family gathering or celebration is on the horizon, bringing
joy and unity.
Lucky Colour: Navy-Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Libra
Don't be afraid to take some risks today. It could lead to interesting results and newfound inspiration to help you refocus. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason.
Lucky Colour: Tomato-Red.
Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio
Be mindful of your health and any signs of illness. Soften your usual outspoken approach for better results. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
Ensure you gather complete information before making decisions. Your energy is high today but may lead to temper tantrums if not channelled correctly.
Lucky Colour: Salmon-Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms- so do tell that special one your feeling. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress is apparent.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
Home matters could seem unsettled. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today.
Lucky Colour: Ash
Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Finances budgetary. You may be too harsh with loved ones; but remember there are
always two sides to an Issue.
Lucky Colour: Violet
Lucky Number :2
Amara Ramdev