Today's Horoscope – October 3, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 October 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A spiritual encounter could be enlightening today. Your fascination with the occult is heightened. It's a good day to start a writing project. Feeling bored with your usual routine, you'll go to great lengths to make life more exciting.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 3
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Your ego might be bruised today, so avoid conflicts with male colleagues or associates. A potential junket is in the cards. Your unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Your sensitive touch will help you navigate sticky patches at work today. Pay attention to your finances and budget. You may be too harsh with loved ones, but remember that there are always two sides to every issue.
Lucky Colour: Violet
Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Today is perfect for leisure and romance. An associate or friend may turn into something more, as romance blooms. You've been going through changes, but a better perspective is emerging.
Lucky Colour: Ash
Lucky Number: 8
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Expect changes in your business plans today. Some may make a significant purchase for the home. Be cautious of a sneaky colleague. Now that you've set your game plan, you can maximize your potential.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A golden day for friendship, bringing you joy, social interaction, and even financial gains. Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend.
Lucky Colour: Pumpkin
Lucky Number: 3
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Today is a day to work on any resentments you might have. You may need to make peace with an annoying boss or authority figure. Not everyone is being truthful, so trust your instincts and intuition.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): This is a great time for buying real estate or luxury items. A special outing could add new excitement to a relationship. Communicate openly to dispel any doubts.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): You might make a surprising discovery about your past today. Avoid confrontations at work, as there may be problems with a business or personal partner.
Lucky Colour: Ginger
Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Immersing yourself in a language class could strengthen your cognitive abilities. A spontaneous invitation to a play may ignite your passion for theatre. Investing time in personal finance management brings financial peace.
Lucky Colour: Slate Gray
Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Embarking on a scientific experiment could yield fascinating results. Joining a local debate club will challenge your critical thinking. A weekend retreat in nature will revitalize your soul.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 19 - Mar 20): Attending a poetry reading might lead to emotive expressions. An escape room game could test your analytical skills. Deep meditation will connect you to your spiritual essence.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 8
Amara Ramdev