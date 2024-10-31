Today's Horoscope – October 31, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 October 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Events today will give you reason to smile. You feel more confident about your direction. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 3
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Relationships come under the spotlight; don’t worry so much about what others might think. Avoid gambling and speculation today.
Lucky Colour: Chocolate
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Don’t leave things to the last minute. Tie up loose ends to lessen stress and improve your working routine. A special outing adds excitement to a relationship today.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Travel plans look promising, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take time to help friends or relatives who have faced bad luck.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 8
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Follow your impulses today. If you’re in doubt, seek answers. Avoid confrontations at work. New romantic encounters may arise through social events you attend.
Lucky Colour: Aquamarine
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Travel and transportation are highlighted today. It’s a good day to buy a car or gadgets. Be patient with stressed family members, as drama increases and harmony is hard to find.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Your relationships start to improve, easing anxieties about confrontations. Changes regarding your image will boost your confidence, though minor health issues may flare up.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Pay attention to your dreams; sleep patterns may change, and some premonitions could come true. It’s not the best day for reaching agreements, especially in business. Avoid long trips.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Agreements, contracts, and teamwork will be successful. A person in authority may offer help.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): You might speak without thinking, which could land you in trouble. It’s better to keep a low profile. An associate or friend may turn into a romantic interest.
Lucky Colour: Lemon
Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your relationships are improving, easing anxiety about confrontations. Contracts signed this week will positively impact your financial and professional future.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 1
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Know how far is too far; otherwise, you might lose an important friend. You’ve sorted out much in your life recently, so have fun with friends and accept new social offers.
Lucky Colour: Mint Green
Lucky Number: 5
Amara Ramdev