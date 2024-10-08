Today's Horoscope – October 8, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 October 2024, 18:43 IST
Aries
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and
live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Honey; Number: 6
Taurus
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! Colour: Jade; Number: 3
Gemini
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Colour: Beige; Number: 2
Cancer
You are open to new ideas, commitments. Avoid risky projects. This is a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. Money matters good. Colour: Gold; Number: 8
Leo
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Health ailments better. Colour: Brown; Number: 5
Virgo
Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed. Colour: Violet; Number: 7
Libra
Curating an art exhibition showcases your aesthetic. A harmonious musical evening could soothe the spirit. Blending diplomacy with directness ensures effective communication. Colour: Rose-Quartz; Number: 9
Scorpio
Undertaking a mystery challenge tests your investigative prowess. An intimate dinner might lead to profound connections. Fusing intensity with openness deepens relationships. Colour: Onyx; Number: 4
Sagittarius
Launching a travel blog shares your exploratory spirit. A surprise hike could unveil breathtaking vistas. Merging enthusiasm with patience reaps long-term rewards. Colour: Sunflower; Number: 1
Capricorn
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Colour: Garnet; Number: 6
Aquarius
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Colour: Honey; Number: 3
Pisces
Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. A detractor is out to belittle you, so make sure that your work is perfect. Rivalry can be intense, as you do all things well effortlessly. Colour: Sapphire; Number: 8
Amara Ramdev