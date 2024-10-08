Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Today's Horoscope – October 8, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 October 2024, 18:43 IST
Aries
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Honey; Number: 6
2 hours ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! Colour: Jade; Number: 3
2 hours ago
Gemini
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Colour: Beige; Number: 2
2 hours ago
Cancer
You are open to new ideas, commitments. Avoid risky projects. This is a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. Money matters good. Colour:  Gold; Number: 8
2 hours ago
Leo
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Health ailments better. Colour: Brown; Number: 5
2 hours ago
Virgo
Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome.  Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed. Colour: Violet; Number: 7
2 hours ago
Libra
Curating an art exhibition showcases your aesthetic. A harmonious musical evening could soothe the spirit. Blending diplomacy with directness ensures effective communication. Colour: Rose-Quartz; Number: 9
2 hours ago
Scorpio
Undertaking a mystery challenge tests your investigative prowess. An intimate dinner might lead to profound connections. Fusing intensity with openness deepens relationships. Colour: Onyx; Number: 4
2 hours ago
Sagittarius
Launching a travel blog shares your exploratory spirit. A surprise hike could unveil breathtaking vistas. Merging enthusiasm with patience reaps long-term rewards. Colour: Sunflower; Number: 1
2 hours ago
Capricorn
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Colour: Garnet; Number: 6
2 hours ago
Aquarius
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Colour: Honey; Number: 3
2 hours ago
Pisces
Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. A detractor is out to belittle you, so make sure that your work is perfect. Rivalry can be intense, as you do all things well effortlessly. Colour: Sapphire; Number: 8
2 hours ago
Amara Ramdev
ADVERTISEMENT