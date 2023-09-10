Today's Horoscope – September 10, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 September 2023, 18:36 IST
Aries
Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity. Your charisma will no doubt attract a lot of attention and a lot of admirers today.
Lucky Colour: Brick-red
Lucky Number: 5
Taurus
Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 3
Gemini
Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Number: 1
Cancer
Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence.
Lucky Colour: orange
Lucky Number: 2
Leo
Mix-ups and changes in plans are likely today. Go with the flow, things will work out by tomorrow. By the weekend friction in partnerships will have to be faced head on.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 7
Virgo
A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 9
Libra
You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio
Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky Colour: Cerise
Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn
A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made.
Lucky Colour: Olive
Lucky number: 3
Aquarius
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 7
Pisces
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise.
Lucky Colour: Copper
Lucky Number: 4
DH Web Desk