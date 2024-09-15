Today's Horoscope – September 15, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 September 2024, 18:37 IST
Aries
The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Colour: Cream; Number: 7
Taurus
You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. Colour: Coffee; Number: 2
Gemini
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Colour: Chocolate; Number: 5
Cancer
Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. A good phase to put your point of view across. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Colour: Brown; Number: 3
Leo
A new friend takes all your time and work will suffer. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Colour: Blue; Number: 6
Virgo
Your hard work will pay dividends and your meticulous planning will help you reach a goal. Overspending on luxurious items needs to be curbed as finances maybe low. Colour: Mauve; Number: 8
Libra
You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Career matters are frustrating Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Colour: Maroon; Number: 4
Scorpio
The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Colour: Red; Number: 9
Sagittarius
Your relationship is in a state of flux and open mindedness and honesty are needed at this hour. Be alert for evasive or deceptive statements at work today. Colour: Ochre; Number: 7
Capricorn
A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. Colour: Olive; Number: 1
Aquarius
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Colour: Gold; Number: 2
Pisces
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything
on your own. You have more support than you realise. Colour: Copper; Number: 6
Amara Ramdev