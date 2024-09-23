Today's Horoscope – September 23, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 September 2024, 19:16 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Today is ideal for leisure and romance. Just be mindful not to overspend; avoid going overboard with credit. Consider boosting your confidence and giving your personal aura a makeover.
Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 5
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): An extra hour of work can yield financial gains, and a hobby might turn into a profitable venture. However, ensure your career plans are grounded. Be cautious of potential confusion and miscommunications today.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21):Take a second look at any investments you're considering. Completing your tasks diligently will impress your boss. When dealing with colleagues, aim for objectivity over emotional reactions.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Put emotions aside; focus on targets. Minor frustrations pave the way for productivity. Embrace new challenges; opportunities knock. Trust your instincts; success follows.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Meaningful female relationships abound. Assistance comes from a woman. Children excel academically. Break from routines; embrace the new.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 4
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Address resentments; seek peace with authority figures. Trust your intuition; not all may be honest. Rely on instincts; they guide you true.
Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 8
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner.
Lucky Colour: Garnet Lucky Number:5
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today with an important communication coming to you.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive, and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts.
Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Avoid exaggeration and confront situations directly. Clear communication at home and work is crucial. Trust your instincts and stay composed in challenging scenarios.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Celebrate achievements. Avoid conflicts with family; remain loyal but objective. Assess situations realistically, acknowledging unpredictable elements.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Exercise caution; avoid risky ventures. Focus on perfecting your work to outshine detractors. Your effortless skills will prevail despite intense competition.
Lucky Colour: Sapphire Lucky Number: 8
Amara Ramdev