Today's Horoscope – September 24, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 September 2024, 20:16 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You’re embarking on exciting journeys that promise to open new doors for you. Your life is becoming less predictable, and that's a good thing. Expect thrilling developments in your love life and romance. It seems like there aren't enough hours in the day for all you want to do.
Lucky Colour: ivory Lucky number: 4
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Trust your intuition today, but be sure to express your concerns calmly and directly to those who need to hear them. It's a perfect day to socialize with people you want to impress.
Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number:3
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Mars might make you a bit edgy, and you may feel like your cash flow is restricted. To navigate these frustrating circumstances, stay focused on your priorities and maintain a steady course.
Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number:6
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Stay practical and reassess priorities. Ups and downs are natural; focus on relationships and balance losses with gains. Be aware of your health and confront situations calmly.
Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 8
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Stay buoyant, Leo; problems will fade away. Engage in meaningful conversations with loved ones. Brush off co-workers' comments and focus on your path.
Lucky Colour: Mint Lucky Number: 2
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Simplify plans and introspect. Balance aggression with charm; meditation can restore equilibrium. Your thoughtful approach will overcome challenges.
Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 5
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Unexpected events might challenge your plans today. Stay adaptable and open-minded. Reflect on past experiences to make informed decisions. Trust your intuition, and be prepared for surprises.
Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Financial matters require careful attention today. Be cautious with joint ventures and shared resources. Approach emotional situations with sensitivity and empathy. Seek guidance from a mentor or authority figure if needed.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): An unexpected connection could lead to exciting opportunities. Stay grounded in your finances and be mindful of your spending. Double-check details in travel plans and communication to avoid misunderstandings.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life.
Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode.
Lucky Colour: magenta Lucky Number: 2
Amara Ramdev