Today's Horoscope - September 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 September 2023, 18:56 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. Colour: Aquamarine, Number: 4
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today with an important communication coming to you. Colour: Brown, Number: 3
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. Try not to let daydreaming and distractions undermine your productivity. A family member may not see the merit of your ideas. Colour: Sapphire, Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Not the best day for reaching agreements with others, especially in business. Avoid long trips. Colour: Ash, Number: 6
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Colour: Peach, Number: 5
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Minor health problems may flare up. Colour: Purple, Number: 7
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Colour: Mauve, Number: 9
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Colour: Yellow, Number 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Colour: Violet, Number: 8
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Colour: Ivory, Number: 6
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Colour: Maroon, Number: 3
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Colour: Mustard, Number: 5