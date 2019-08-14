Top 5 mobile apps to try this 73rd Independence day

On Thursday, India celebrates the 73rd Independence day. It will be marked by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi hoisting the Tricolour flag at Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi.

Then, there will be 21 gunshot salute in honour of the solemn occasion and PM Modi is slated to address the nation. It will be followed by the march-past by Indian Armed Forces in addition to the parade of tableaus by Indian states showcasing the diverse culture of the country.

To mark the historic event, we have listed top mobile apps that will surely get you into the Independence day patriotic fervour.

Bharat Ke Veer (Developed by NIC eGov Mobile Apps)

We may have secured the Independence from tyrannical British rule more than 70 years ago, but the danger from the enemies is still prevalent particularly in the areas bordering our nation. It is well protected by the Indian armed forces. But, in recent years, there is has been a marked an increase in cross-border terrorism and this has led to deaths and injuries with permanent bodily harm to several of our brave officers.

With this novel app developed by Indian home ministry department, you can donate money to the welfare funds to help bereaved defence personnel family live a dignified life. You can download Bharat Ke Veer app on both the iOS Apple App Store and Android Google Play.

[Note: Beware of duplicate apps on Google Play Store and make sure you download authentic app developed by Indian government]

Indian Leaders and freedom fighters​ (Developed by FlyCT Softtech)



Indian Leaders and freedom fighters​ on the Google Play store (screen-grab)



This app contains the biographies of famous freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmi Bai, Subhash Chandra Bose and more. This app also contains pictures of martyrs for wallpapers on mobile. Additionally, it contains videos of Indian patriotic songs.

Independence Day Songs (Developed by Sony Music India)



Sony Music India's app on Google Play Store (screen-grab)



This free app developed by Sony Music offers numerous of Indian patriotic songs and videos such as Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram, Rang De Basanti, Sarforshi Ki Tammana, Made In India, Khoon Chala and many more. Songs were collected from various movies or albums like Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Lagaan, Lakshya, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Raajneeti, Aarakshan and others.

App users can also download songs in their phone or can set their favourite song as hello tunes or caller tune or dialer tone.

History of India (Developed by Sana Edutech)



Google Play store (screen-grab)



This app will help refresh your India history even before the British colonisation and Mughal empire in India.

Also if you are preparing for public service exam, it has a quiz section focusing India & World, history, events, dynasties, freedom movement and general history.

Furthermore, it has Indian History 'Maps' section that shows 50 maps depicting Indian dynasties and timelines for you to have picturesque memory.

Indian Heritage HD Wallpapers (Developed by Wallpapers Garage)



Google Play store (screen-grab)



This app also offers numerous HD wallpapers depicting India's heritage structure. From the world-famous Taj Mahal to the Khajuraho temple, beautifully sculptured temples like Sun Temple at Konark and the Brihdeeswar Temple at Thanjavur. Also, it has pictures of rock-cut Ellora Caves in Aurangabad and the Portuguese built Churches in Goa.

The user can use those beautiful photos to make the lock screen visually appealing and refreshing every day.

