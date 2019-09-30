Top mobile deals on Flipkart and Amazon festival sale

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are hosting a promotional festival sale (September 29-October 4) in India. They are offering lucrative deals on mobiles, smart TVs, home and kitchen appliances and several more product categories.

Popular phones such as Apple iPhone XR, Redmi Note 7, OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy S9 series, among others are being offered at lowest prices in India.

Here are the best mobile deals available on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

Apple iPhone XR



The 2018-series iPhone XR (Picture Credit: Apple India)



The base model (64GB) is available for Rs 44,999 against launch price Rs 76,900. Amazon is offering up to Rs 13,000 via exchange deal and also there are other financial incentives including 10% instant cashback for consumers buying through with SBI card.

Key features:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with custom sturdy glass shield and airplane-grade aluminium shell with IP67 rating

7nm class Apple A12 Bionic, which is said to be one of the fastest and powerful chipsets in a mobile. It is backed by Apple iOS 13 with advanced security features to protect user privacy online

State-of-the-art Face ID is a gold standard for mobile in terms of facial recognition technology for a mobile

Long battery life and can play 16 hours of video at a stretch. Supports up to 18W fast charging

OnePlus 7

It is available for Rs 29,999 against MRP Rs 32,999. Amazon is offering up to Rs 13,000 via exchange deal and also there are other financial incentives including 10% instant cash back for consumers buying through with SBI card.

Key features:

6.41 full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) AMOLED display

64-bit class 2.84Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU with 6GB/8GB storage, 128GB/256GB storage and Android Pie-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box (new Android 10 released)

Rear Camera - 48MP (Primary) + 5 MP (Telephoto) with Nightscape mode and more | Front Camera - 16MP

3700mAH lithium-ion battery with fast Warp charge

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

It is available for Rs 7,999 against Rs 11,999. Amazon is offering up to Rs 7,050 off via exchange deal. Other incentives include No Cost EMI options and 10% instant discount for SBI card users.

Key features:

6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720p)

Camera: Rear side -- 12MP+2MP dual rear camera | 32MP front camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 3GB RAM | 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Pie v9.0 operating system with 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, Adreno 506

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

It is available for Rs 13,999 against MRP Rs 15,999. Amazon is offering up to Rs 9,000 off via exchange deal. Other incentives include No Cost EMI options and 10% instant discount for SBI card users.

Key features:

6.4-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) screen with 16M color support

Camera: Rear side -- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple rear camera | 16MP front camera

Android v9.0 Pie operating system with 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz Exynos 9611 octa-core processor

6000mAH lithium-ion battery with fast charging | 15W Type-C fast charger in the box

Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 512GB | Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

It is available for just Rs 4,999 against MRP Rs 6,499. Amazon is offering up to Rs 4,650 off via exchange deal on Redmi 7A (review). Other incentives include No Cost EMI options and 10% instant discount for SBI card users.

Key features:

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720p)

Camera: Rear side-- 12MP with large 1.25μm pixels | 5MP front camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Pie 9.0 operating system with 2.0Ghz Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET technology

4000mAH lithium-polymer battery

Here are the best smartphone deals available on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale:



Flipkart Big Billion Days sale (Flipkart website screengrab)



Flipkart is offering a 10% instant discount for consumers with Axis Bank (credit/debit) and ICICI (only credit) cards. Also, there are extra waivers in terms of zero-cost EMIs and exchange deals on select products.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

They are available for just Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 against the launch price of Rs 62,500 and Rs 70,000, respectively. Flipkart is offering up to extra Rs 14,000 exchange deal in addition to a 10% discount for Axis Bank (credit & debit) and ICICI (only credit) card users and lucrative EMI deals.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Key features:

5.8-inch Quad HD display

12MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

3000 mAh Battery

Exynos 9810 Processor | 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable upto 400 GB

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Key features:

6.2-inch Quad HD+ Display

12MP + 12MP | 8MP Front Camera

3500 mAh Battery

Exynos 9810 Processor | 6 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable up to 400 GB

Poco F1

It is available for just Rs 14,999 against MRP Rs 21,999. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 14,000 exchange deal in addition to a 10% discount for Axis Bank (credit & debit) and ICICI (only credit) card users and lucrative EMI deals.

Key features:

6.18-inch full HD+ display

12MP + 5MP | 20MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Li-polymer Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor | 6 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable up to 256 GB

Apple iPhone 8

It is available for Rs 35,999 against Rs 39,999. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 14,000 exchange deal in addition to a 10% discount for Axis Bank (credit & debit) and ICICI (only credit) card users and lucrative EMI deals.

If you like the Apple touch ID, The iPhone 8 is one for you, as it is the last Apple iPhone to have fingerprint-based security. New models come with Face ID and if like the latter, you should go for the iPhone XR.

Key features:

4.7-inch Retina HD display

12MP Rear Camera | 7MP Front Camera

A11 Bionic Chip with 64-bit Architecture, Neural Engine, Embedded M11 Motion Coprocessor Processor

iOS 13 compatible

Redmi Note 7 Pro

It is available for Rs 11,999 Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,500 exchange deal in addition to 10% discount for Axis Bank (credit & debit) and ICICI (only credit) card users and lucrative EMI deals.

Key features:

6.3-inch full HD+ display

48MP + 5MP rear-side camera | 13MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Li-polymer battery with Quick Charge 4.0 Support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Processor | 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable up to 256 GB

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

It is available for Rs 24,999 against Rs 28,999. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 14,000 exchange deal in addition to a 10% discount for Axis Bank (credit & debit) and ICICI (only credit) card users and lucrative EMI deals.

Key features:

6.39-inch full HD+ display

48MP + 13MP + 8MP | 20MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Li-polymer Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor | 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

Honourable mention



Asus ROG Phone 2 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Right now, Asus ROG Phone 2 is one of the best flagship phones in the India market. It has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also, it comes with super AMOLED screen full HD+ screen having 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery. This is tailor-made phone extreme gamers.

Currently, the ROG Phone 2 is out-of-stock; you can keep eye on the Flipkart website or app to buy the device, as Asus has promised to restock the inventory soon.

