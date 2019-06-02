Try this chocolate detox smoothie

This smoothie detoxifies your body, contains fibre, is packed with protein and the best part is that it provides you with a healthy breakfast that is filled with nutrients and tastes like chocolate.

Dark chocolate contains several different antioxidants that are good for health. They can help lower blood pressure, increases the body's insulin sensitivity and can reduce risk of heart disease. Dark chocolate increases blood flow to the brain and may improve brain functioning.

Avocados are high in potassium and can help lower blood pressure. It can also lower cholesterol as well as risk of heart attacks and strokes. Some antioxidants found in avocados can improve and protect eye health. They are also natural detoxifiers.

Spinach, like avocados, are rich in potassium and can have a positive effect on blood pressure. It is known for being rich in vitamin K, which improves bone health and reduces the amount of calcium that leaves the body. It is also rich in vitamins A and C, which help keep hair and skin healthy.

Ingredients:

5 tbsp chocolate protein powder

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1/4 cup dark chocolate, chopped

1/2 an avocado, peeled and sliced

1 banana, previously peeled, sliced and frozen

1 cup spinach leaves

1/2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp edible coconut oil

1 cup water

1 cup milk

Yields two servings

Directions:

In a food processor or blender, pulse the avocado, spinach and banana until no clumps remain. Add the protein powder, cocoa powder, chopped chocolate, honey, coconut oil, water and milk. Continue to blend until the ingredients are well incorporated and the liquid is smooth. Pour into glasses, garnish with shaved chocolate, banana slices, coconut flakes or any other topping of your choice. Serve chilled.