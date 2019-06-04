Try this nutritious green tea and kiwi smoothie

This smoothie recipe uses green tea as its base, making it a perfect breakfast to start your day with. The tea boosts not only your energy but also your metabolism. It can also lower your risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Kiwis are known to be rich in vitamin C and can boost your immune system. They aid in digestion as well as help in blood pressure management.

Ingredients:

2 kiwis, peeled and sliced

3 ripe bananas, previously peeled, sliced, and frozen

4 cups spinach

3 cups green tea

Directions:

In a powerful blender or food processor, pulse the kiwis, bananas, spinach, and tea together until smooth. Customise the smoothie to your own taste preferences by adding other fruits, or give it a protein punch by adding a few tablespoons of chia seeds, flax seeds or protein powder. Serve cold.