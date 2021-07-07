Twitter to get Facebook-like emoji reactions soon

For the past few weeks, Twitter has been on the roll releasing several new features including Super Follows, paid Spaces, Blue service, scaled-up security to protect users' account from hacking and more.

Now, the US-based social media service provider is all set to bring visually appealing reaction features to Twitter.

A renowned tipster who goes by the moniker Nima Owji has claimed that Twitter will soon release an update, which will bring interactive emoji reactions to the user's tweet. For now, only the heart icon turns red when somebody likes the tweet.

With the upcoming update, users will get four additional reactions such as hand clap, sad, laughing, and thinking with hand on the chin. Whereas the read heart remains the same for like reactions. Other emotional emojis are similar to what Facebook offers when the users react to a post on a friend's wall post.



New emoji reactions coming soon to Twitter. Credit: Nima Owji/Twitter



Users just have to long-press the like button to see other emoji reactions.

Twitter is almost done testing and we expect to see the update rolling out in a few days or a week.

Furthermore, Twitter is also set to bring the Fleet and Spaces, which are now available on iOS and Android, to Web/Desktop soon.

