Unwinding histories at treeside seats

Another interesting piece of history involves the famous Hampankatte, a prominent landmark located in the heart of Mangaluru city. It is believed that the area was named after Appanna Poojary, a philanthropist who served jaggery and water at the peepul tree for the passersby in the 1920s. It was later named after him as ‘Appannana Katte’ and became ‘Hampankatte’ in the local dialect, as it is used now.