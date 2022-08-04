Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

While the monsoon provides much-needed relief from the heat, epidemiological studies show it is also the season when the transmission of infectious diseases tends to peak.

A robust immune system serves a critical function in fighting infections. Adequate amounts of micronutrients are essential to ensure the proper function of immune cells.

Vitamin D decreases the severity and risk of infections and supports the functions of the immune system.

Over the years, in addition to the classical benefits of calcium absorption and bone health, Vitamin D has been among the most researched molecules with a focus on immunity. It modulates both the innate and adaptive immune responses of the body. Nearly 54 genes involved in immunomodulatory function in the body are strongly modulated by Vitamin D.

Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to an increased susceptibility to respiratory infections and viral infections like influenza and dengue.

Sources of Vitamin D

Vitamin D is majorly synthesized in the skin upon exposure to UVB rays from the sunlight. Endogenous Vitamin D synthesis is hampered during monsoon because shorter sunshine hours limit UVB exposure, thick cloud cover, and reduced outdoor activity.

Besides sunlight and food sources, dietary and nutritional supplements are an alternative solution to ensure optimal intake of Vitamin D.

Here are some Vitamin D-rich foods. Make sure you include them in your diet

Fortified dairy products: Milk, yoghurt, buttermilk, and cheddar are good sources of Vitamin D Fortified breakfast cereals and juices such as orange juice Fortified edible oils: Extensive domestic and commercial applications assemble edible oil a preferred vehicle for fortification with fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin D. Egg yolk: Highly rich in Vitamin D Mushrooms: Low-fat, high-nutrient food that provides a good amount of Vitamin D Oily fish such as salmon, sardines, herring, and mackerel

﻿Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

(The writer is MD of Fermenta Biotech. The article is for information purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician before starting any medications.)