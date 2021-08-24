Virgo Daily Horoscope - August 24, 2021

Virgo Daily Horoscope - August 24 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 24 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums.

Lucky Colour: Mango            

Lucky Number: 5   

Virgo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

