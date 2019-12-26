Vivo Y11 with big battery, dual camera debuts in India

While almost all companies are done with mobile launches for 2019, Vivo is still not done yet in India, as it is adding another new phone dubbed as the Y11 to its product portfolio.

The new Vivo Y11 is a budget mobile. It features a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView LCD display with 720 x 1544p resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio and has a screen-to-body ratio of 89-percent.

Inside, it ships with 1.9Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor backed by Android Pie-based FuntouchOS 9, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also supports Bluetooth 4.0, FM radio and dual SIM slots.

The highlight of the Vivo Y11 is its battery. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh cell and the company also claims that the device boasts smart power management system. It is capable of offering close to two days of battery life under normal usage.

It also houses dual-cameras-- 13MP (f2.2 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture)-- with LED flash, Professional, PDAF, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Time-Lapse, Slow, Live Photos, HDR, Panorama, Portrait Bokeh (rear camera), Watermark. On the front, it features 8MP (f/1.8 aperture) with AI Face Beauty and camera filters.



Vivo Y11 mineral blue variant (Picture credit: Vivo)



The new Vivo Y11 comes in two colours-- mineral blue and agate red. It is on sale for Rs 8,990 on both online and brick-and-mortar stores.

Vivo Y11 vs competition

Vivo Y11 will go against popular Xiaomi Redmi 8, Realme 5s and Tecno Mobiles-branded phones, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.