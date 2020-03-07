Want a health boost? Try olive oil

Olive oil is getting pretty popular these days. Cookery shows on television routinely use it instead of the more common groundnut or sunflower oil.

Olive oil is easily available these days. Though it is more expensive than regular vegetable oils, there are a host of health benefits that make it worth the extra cost.

Also, it is better to use extra virgin olive oil as compared to regular olive oil because the former retains nutrients due to the manufacturing process.

DH lists a few health benefits of olive oil:

Higher life expectancy:

Research at the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in the USA says: “Olive oil is the main source of fat in the Mediterranean diet. People who consume this diet appear to have a higher life expectancy, including a lower chance of dying from cardiovascular diseases, compared with people who follow other diets. Some experts call it the standard in preventive medicine.”

Another research paper says: “Extra virgin olive oil, the most representative component of this (Mediterranean) diet, seems to be relevant in lowering the incidence of cardiovascular events, including myocardial infarction and stroke.”

Weight regulation:

Another piece of research from the NCBI says: “Medical experts suggest that it is very difficult to gain weight from the mono-unsaturated fats present in olive oil. Research on the Mediterranean oil has shown positive results with regards to using it for weight loss as it contains healthy fats and is a great alternative for butter and other oils loaded with calories.

“Olive oil can increase the breakdown of food after a meal and help reduce food intake by making you feel fuller with smaller portions. When combined with other vegetables or legumes in dishes, olive oil can have positive effects on the digestive system, which can directly impact weight regulation,” it adds.

Good for the skin:

When there is oxidation, free radicals are produced and these damage skin cells. Olive oil has antioxidant properties and has the potential to arrest premature ageing of the skin. The other obvious benefit is moisturisation.

Cancer prevention:

Olive oil could potentially help in cancer prevention. The NCBI says: “Olive oil, especially extra virgin, contains smaller amounts of hydroxytyrosol and tyrosol, but also contains secoiridoids and lignans in abundance. Both olives and olive oil contain substantial amounts of other compounds deemed to be anticancer agents (e.g. squalene and terpenoids) as well as the peroxidation-resistant lipid oleic acid.

Good for cooking:

Olive oil has mainly monounsaturated fats and vegetable oils largely have polyunsaturated fats. It is known that monounsaturated fats are good for heart health.

How to consume olive oil:

The simplest way to use extra virgin olive oil is as dressing on salads.

Instead of vegetable oil, olive oil can be used for cooking.

Scrambled eggs on toast is a simple breakfast recipe that can be prepared quickly. However, a bit of olive oil on toast will make it tastier and give you a health boost as well.

Italian food like pasta will taste better with a bit of olive oil drizzled on it before serving.

Note: The health benefits listed above are general guidelines and not substitutes for professional medical advice.