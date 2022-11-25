Warm up with these cosy, charming films

Winter is here and it’s time to warm up to it with some cosy animated films. Open Sesame takes a look at some of the best winter-themed films to watch this cool season.

Frozen (2013)

Frozen, released in 2013, was loved for its songs. The musical was about the life of two princesses — Elsa and Anna — of the country named Arendelle. Elsa, who has uncontrollable powers, accidently turns the place into a frozen land. Her sister Anna, along with her friends, becomes the saviour.

The film’s second part, ‘Frozen II’, is also interesting as it talks about the kingdom’s past and how Elsa got her powers.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Klaus (2019)

As winter comes with Christmas memories, now is the right time to watch this film. ‘Klaus’ is about a postman who helps deliver gifts along with an old toy maker to get himself out of misery. His father sends the postman to an unwelcoming city named Smeerensburg to teach him about life. ‘Klaus’ is a happy film that gives the message of how small acts of kindness can lead to one another.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Grinch (2018)

‘The Grinch’ is inspired from the book ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’. It revolves around the story of a grumpy character who does not like Christmas. He tries to steal Christmas from a town named Whoville but his plan fails and it leads to a journey of self realisation. The film comes with a message of prioritising forgiveness over everything.

Where to watch: YouTube Movies

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

This film features many lovable mythical characters. It has Santa Claus, Easter Bunny, Tooth fairy, Sandman, who is the guardian of dreams, and Jack frost. The film is about how these guardians try to save the faith of the children who believe in them. The guardians must also go through a lot to protect them from the evil Pitch Black who creates darkness.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ice Age (2002)

The ‘Ice Age’ is one of the well-known animated movies for its characters and storyline. In the first of the many installments, we are introduced to the characters — Sid, a sloth, Manny, a mammoth, Diego, a saber-toothed cat.

They try to save a kid and return him to his parents and their adventures. One of the movie’s main characters is a squirrel named Scrat. He does not have much screen time but whenever he is in front of the camera, he makes us laugh.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar