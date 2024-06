Leo

Leo: It turns out that an eerie type of chaos can lurk just behind a facade of order, and yet, deep inside the chaos lurks an even eerie type of order. You have been surrounded by a lot of chaos and negativity and while you cannot resolve all the issues, you can choose to stay away from them. This is a good week to take some shelter in your comfort zone away from the chaos. Take some time off your busy schedule and relax. Advice: Relax a bit