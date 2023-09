Virgo

It is never too late to be what you might have been. You have been in regret mode for quite some time now and this is the right time to realise that it is never too late. This week is a great period to start something new and shed the old. Time to make new friends, meet new people and socialise. Professionally, you will need to make some crucial decisions this week which will have a long-term impact on your life. Advice: Time to start something new.