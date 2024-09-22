What pet parents don't want to hear

Nothing riles up pet people more than these four words. Most of us have heard this coming from those who likely don’t have a furry family of their own, or can’t see why people bond with animals. I’ll take it a notch higher and say such people also lack basic empathy. These words are disrespectful, condescending and infantilising. The pet-human bond is not a ‘new fad’ but dates back thousands of years. Archaeological evidence from hunter-gatherer societies has unearthed ritualised burials of ‘special’ animals and co-burials of animals and humans. Early civilisations such as the Egyptian and Mesopotamian had royal ranks for some animals, and the royals wished to be with their pets in the afterlife, taking mummified remains of their favourite animals to the pyramids. The interspecies bond persevered through the Dark Ages and the Middle Ages, as seen in folklore, art and oral history in almost every culture. Literature from across the world is peppered with anecdotes of the human-animal bond, and how special they were. Is it then surprising that humans continue to bond with animals even today?