What you should know about Father's Day!

Father's Day falls on the third Sunday of June every year in the US and several other countries including India to honour dads for being the force they are in every individual's life.

Origin

The first known Father's Day was celebrated at a church in West Virginia in 1908. The credit goes to a certain Grace Golden Clayton who suggested that a Sunday church service be conducted to specifically honour the fathers in their community. It was in remembrance of the 362 men who were killed in a mining explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.

Although the day has been celebrated in Europe on March 19 (Saint Joseph's Day) since the Middle Ages, its modern-day origins can be traced to 1909 in the US. A resident of Spokane, Washington, Sonora Smart Dodd was listening to a sermon about Mother’s Day at a church when she began wondering why fathers didn’t have a day dedicated to them. She then contacted local church groups, government officials, YMCAs, businesses, and other official entities, hoping to gather the community to recognise fathers around the state of Washington.

Officially, the first Father’s Day celebration took place on June 19 in the year 1910.

Around the World

Over the years, the holiday has found a place in almost every corner of the world and many countries have put their own unique spin on appreciating dads. Australia has its own state-wide dad pageant organised on Father's day to let the heroes set the stage on fire.

In Nepal, Father’s Day (or Gokarne Aausi) falls between August and September and is a time to pay respect to fathers where children prepare tasty feasts and may choose to pay their respects to deceased fathers by going to a Shiva temple in Gokarna, a town in the Kathmandu District. In Mexico, fathers participate in a 21-km run through the capital city.

In Germany, the celebration of 'Vatertag' has adult men organising small hiking tour groups with traditional food and drink in a cart called a bollerwagen.

Older traditions are followed in other countries to honour fathers and these are mostly disconnected from the United States. Places with Christian heritage mark this day alongside important days on the Christian calendar. In some countries for instance, this day is celebrated on St. Joseph's Day on March 19, or on Christian Ascension Day (40 days after Easter).



Although Father's Day is not an official holiday in India, its observance has picked up over the years with children trying to make it as special as possible for their daddies. Handmade personal cards, sweet treats, gadget gifts and other knick-knacks are wrapped with love as presents for dads. And who knows, India may soon find its own tradition for Father's Day.

