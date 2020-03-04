WhatsApp dark mode update finally released: Here's how to enable it on iPhones, Android mobiles

After months of beta testing, Facebook-owned WhatsApp released the much-awaited dark mode feature to its messenger app.

"Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room," WhatsApp said.

With the new dark mode, readability on WhatsApp will get better for the users and there will be less eye fatigue. And users can choose colours that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively.

The dark mode also helps users easily focus their attention on each screen. WhatsApp says that their engineers carefully chose certain colour range and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out on the messenger app.

Also, the dark mode on WhatsApp will improve the battery life of mobile phones.

Here's how to activate dark mode on WhatsApp for iOS and Android mobiles

Prerequisite: Dark mode is available on iPhones with iOS 13 and mobiles with Android 9 update and later versions only.

For Apple devices with iOS 13

Go to system settings >> Display & Brightness >> select Dark mode



Here's how to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Apple iPhone with iOS 13 (DH Graphic/Rohit KVN)



For phones with Android 10

Go to system settings >> Display & Brightness >> enable Dark Mode



Here's how to enable WhatsApp dark mode on phones with Android 10 OS (DH Graphic/Rohit KVN)



Devices with Android 9 and below

Go to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’.

