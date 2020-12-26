WhatsApp Messenger to get multi-device support soon

For several months, WhatsApp was rumoured to be working on bringing multi-device support for a single WhatsApp account. Now, new reports have come in that the Facebook-owned company has commenced testing the aforementioned feature.

Reliable community forum, WABetaInfo on Twitter has confirmed that WhatsApp began testing the multi-device support last week. However, there is no information on when it will be made available to the public.

Here's how multi-device support will work on WhatsApp

For a long time, consumers have been requesting WhatsApp to allow users to continue chat on multiple devices such as laptops, phones even when the registered SIM is another mobile or switched off.

Initially, WhatsApp will limit multi-device support to four. And, if the primary phone with registered SIM is switched off, the user can still continue to operate the WhatsApp Desktop version of the PCs.

WhatsApp is currently testing calls when the multi device is configured for the same account between different devices since the last week.

No release date available. https://t.co/eJGLVFWjo9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 22, 2020

Furthermore, WhatsApp has plans to offer an option to sync old chat history on all devices. This is a great value-added feature to improve the user-experience on WhatsApp.

However, there is a security risk, when the phone with a registered SIM or even one of the supported devices gets stolen or lost. bad actors may hack other supported devices,

We believe, WhatsApp will have proper security measures such as two-step authentication are in place so that this feature can't be misused.

