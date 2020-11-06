WhatsApp Payments: Here's how to link banks, send and receive money

Facebook on thursday, announced that they finally received the nod from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to start the much-awaited WhatsApp Payments service in India from November 6 onwards.

Like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, WhatsApp Payments features a simple Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to transfer and receive money in a few seconds.

Here's how to link your bank account with WhatsApp:

On Android smartmobile

Step 1: Tap More options > Settings > Payments > Add new account.

Step 2: Tap Accept and Continue to accept our Payments Terms and Privacy Policy.

Step 3: From the list of banks, tap the name of your bank.

--- >> Tap Verify via SMS > Allow. If WhatsApp already has permission to make and manage phone calls, you won't need to grant permission.

Step 4: Tap the bank account you want to add to send and receive payments with WhatsApp. Tap Done.

On Apple iPhone

Step 1: Tap Settings > Payments > Add New Account.

Step 2: Tap Accept and Continue to accept our Payments Terms and Privacy Policy.

Step 3: From the list of banks, tap the name of your bank. Tap Verify via SMS.

A pre-filled SMS with a verification code will open up on your phone. Tap Send to send this message and verify your account. Don't make any edits to the content of this message.

Step 4: Tap the bank account you want to add to send and receive payments with WhatsApp. Tap Done.

It should be noted that to send money (on both Android and iOS devices), users will also need to verify the last 6 digits of their debit card and the expiration date. And, if you don't see your bank listed, it may not be supported.

For now, Facebook has tied up with five banks-- ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank for WhatsApp Payments transaction in India. More banks will join the list in the coming months.

Here's how to transfer money on WhatsApp:

On Android

Step 1: Open the chat with whom you'd like to send money > tap Attach 'paper clip' icon > Payment.

Step 2: Tap Continue to verify your debit card information.

Step 3" Enter the last 6 digits of your debit card number and expiration date > tap Done > Set Up UPI PIN.

The OTP (One Time Password) may be pre-filled. If not, an SMS containing the OTP may be sent to your phone. Type the OTP under ENTER OTP. To send another OTP to your phone, tap Resend OTP.

Step 4: Create a UPI (Unified Payment Interface) PIN (Personal Identification Number) and enter it under SETUP UPI PIN > tap Submit.

Step 5: Once UPI Setup is complete, tap Done.

Step 6: Open the chat with whom you'd like to send money > tap Attach > Payment.

Step 7: Enter the rupee amount you'd like to send.

Step 8: Enter a description for the payment > tap Send.

On iPhone

Step 1: Open the chat with whom you'd like to send money > tap Attach ' + ' icon > Payment.

Step 2: Tap Continue to verify your debit card information.

Step 3: Enter the last 6 digits of your debit card number and expiration date > tap Next > Set Up UPI PIN.

An SMS containing an OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to your phone. Type the OTP under ENTER OTP. To send another OTP to your phone, tap Resend OTP.

Step 4: Create a UPI (Unified Payment Interface) PIN (Personal Identification Number) and enter it under ENTER NEW UPI PIN > tap Submit. Re-enter the new UPI PIN under CONFIRM NEW UPI PIN > tap Submit.

Step 5: Once UPI Setup is complete, tap Done.

It should be noted that the users will only be asked to enter the UPI PIN twice during the creation process. After that, users will be asked to enter the UPI PIN only once.

Step 6: Open the chat with whom you'd like to send money > tap Attach > Payment.

Step 7: Enter the Rupee amount you'd like to send.

Step 8: Enter a description for the payment > tap Send.

Here's how to receive money through WhatsApp Payments:

To receive a payment, the user needs to set up payments in WhatsApp by tapping Settings > Payments

Please follow the aforementioned procedure to link the bank accounts and once done, you can receive payments and get it credited to the bank directly.

When the receiver has not enabled WhatsApp Payments on his phone

Step 1: Tap Accept Payment.

Step 2: Tap Accept and Continue to accept our Payments Terms and Privacy Policy.

Step 3: Tap Verify via SMS.

Step 4: From the list of banks, tap the name of your bank. A list of bank accounts associated with your phone number will be listed. Tap the bank account you want to add to WhatsApp.

Step 5: Tap Done.

