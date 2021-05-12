WhatsApp to allow cloud backup encryption soon

After the iOS version, WhatsApp has begun testing cloud-backup encryption feature on Android version.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 17:41 ist

In March 2021, WhatsApp had begun testing end-to-end encryption options for cloud backup on the iOS version. Now, it is being tested on Android.

Reliable WhatsApp community forum WABetaInfo citing the latest WhatsApp Android beta v2.21.10.9 has confirmed that the messenger app will offer the encryption option in the form of password protection.

Once the company is assured of weeding out all the bugs, the new security feature will be rolled out to the public via a new update.

As of now, WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption only for chat conversations between two private individuals. This means only the sender and the receiver will know the content of the message and the latter cannot be viewed by any other entity, not even WhatsApp or the government for surveillance purposes.

However, the chat history and multimedia content, which get stored on Google ( default option for Android) and iCloud (default option for iOS) or any other third-party online storage, can be accessed by cybercriminals if the user's email account is compromised. 


WhatsApp cloud storage password protection feature. Credit: WABeta Info

With the addition of passwords, WhatsApp will create an additional layer of protection.

This new feature will help WhatsApp to improve its brand image as it has taken a beating with the newly revised user privacy policy, wherein users have been given an ultimatum to accept it or uninstall the messenger app.

Recently, WhatsApp announced it will limit the features of WhatsApp for those who haven't accepted the new terms of the service.

