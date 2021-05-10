WhatsApp to limit features for users who reject revised terms of service

WhatsApp, earlier in the year, announced a revision of its terms and services of the messenger app. It said users must accept to share personal data and transactions between them and business owners on WhatsApp. It added that the data will be shared with Facebook and sister companies.

However, WhatsApp's ultimatum did not go down well with the public particularly in India and many left the platform and moved to alternatives including Telegram and Signal. Also, a case filed against WhatsApp for taking a unilateral decision and not giving an option to reject the new terms for the people in India. There is a disparity in global regions, as WhatsApp's new terms and services do not impact European citizens.

Earlier this month, the single-bench court had initiated a probe against WhatsApp and Facebook for revising the user privacy policy. The latter approached the Delhi High court seeking to restrain on the order. Delhi HC then asked for the Centre's view and also sought a response from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to see if there was any validity on the US-based companies' appeal.

In a surprising move, WhatsApp last week a released media statement that no one in India will lose the functionality of the messenger app and their account will be not be deleted after May 15 deadline. It added that the company will release follow-up reminders to people over the next several weeks, to convince them to accept the terms.

Now, the company has revised the FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) page with new details suggesting it will start to limit certain features on WhatsApp and finally end all support.

It added that it will be conducted in a phased manner at different speeds around the world. First, you won’t be able to access the chat list, but they will still be able to answer the incoming phone and video calls.

After a few weeks, users won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to the phone.



WhatsApp intends to send reminders to users who reject new terms of services. Credit: WhatsApp



DH reached out to WhatsApp spokesperson to give clarity whether the aforementioned plan of phased limitation of features on the messenger app applies to the India region or only in select countries.

The company spokesperson said Indian users will not face the same fate as others on May 15. And, it added that the company won't immediately delete or limit the functionality of WhatsApp. But, it will continue to release reminders to the user to accept the new terms.

"We’ve spent the last several months providing more information about our update to users around the world. In that time, the majority of people who have received it have accepted the update and WhatsApp continues to grow. However, for those that have not yet had a chance to do so, their accounts will not be deleted or lose functionality on May 15. We’ll continue to provide reminders to those users within WhatsApp in the weeks to come," WhatsApp spokesperson said to DH.

