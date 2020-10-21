WhatsApp web to get voice and video call support soon

With more than two billion user-base, WhatsApp is the most used messenger application in the world. But, rival brands such as Signal, Telegram are releasing new value-added features to attract users to migrate from WhatsApp. To mitigate the customer attrition rate, Facebook-owned too is bringing new things such as search feature to curb circulation of fake news, more members for video conference, and more to the messenger app.

Now, WhatsApp is planning to bring the voice and video call support to the Web version, reported WABetaInfo, a community website.

The company has released the new 2.2043.7 WhatsApp Web beta for testing and in the change-log, it mentions the support for voice and video calls. This has been a long-pending request from the WhatsApp users and since most of the corporate users are working from home, they can attend meetings and project conferences via voice and video sitting in front of the PC than on the compact phone.



WhatsApp web calling feature. Credit: WABetaInfo.



In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing the disappearing text feature that will vanish from the receiver phone soon after the expiry of the time set by the sender. However, if the content is a multimedia format such as an image or a video, it will automatically get deleted after the first viewing.

