When humans vied with ChatGPT

At the end of the 15-minute performance, Barkha revealed to the audience that one of the four songs was generated by ChatGPT, and asked if they could guess which one it was. Six of 15 got it right. Barkha then distributed the lyrics, and asked the audience to vote again. The singers obliged with another round of singing. Eight in the audience got it right this time. That was an interesting find: more than half the audience could guess which song was generated by AI, and which ones were written by humans.