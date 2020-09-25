Who is 'Da Vinky' and why is he flooding Twitter?

Italian polymath Leonardo Da Vinci surfaced on internet searches once again, after twins Chris and Patrick Voros mispronounced the Last Supper artist’s name. It wasn't about his famed brush strokes or ability to capture eerie human features in his paintings, but mainly because of a viral video.

In a short clip shared on the video platform TikTok, the twins seemed to incorrectly answer every question using the Q&A filter. Answering questions like “How many hours are there in two days,” with “32,” the twins continued to take on not-so-hard questions trying to gain a few laughs.

One answer from the TikTok quiz seemed to have been picked up by netizens, and eventually started trending on Twitter. “Who painted the Mona Lisa?” to which the twins confidently responded, "Da Vinky."

Memes flooded social media, and here’s how Twitterati reacted:

da good, da bad, and da vinky — yeet lover's pizza (@chunkyfila) September 24, 2020

da vinky is the only funny thing to happen in 2020 — discount pete davidson (@Keefler_Elf) September 24, 2020

no one:

my brain: da vinky? — ghr (@hmtfu) September 23, 2020

da vinky is truly the gift that keeps giving — john mulaney's dad (@emmaclxire_) September 24, 2020