WWDC 2021: Apple brings new tech and tools for app developers

Besides announcing the new developments in the software field, Apple on June 7 introduced new technology and tools for app creators at the WWDC (World Wide Developer Conference) 2021, Cupertino.

The company unveiled Xcode Cloud, which offers the platform and tools required to build, test, and deliver apps using Apple's powerful cloud services, enabling individual developers and teams to be more productive and provide great apps to their users.

“We’re thrilled to provide our developer community with powerful new tools and technologies to help create even more compelling and higher-quality apps while engaging with their users in all-new ways through the App Store. “With the robust set of tools included in Xcode Cloud, continuing innovation in the Swift programming language, a wide range of new APIs, and even more ways to reach users — Apple’s platforms have never been stronger,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Based on feedback from developers, Apple will be bringing personalised recommendations, editorial selections, search results, and on-app product pages on App Store, so that app creators be able to reach wider regions to meet consumers.

Developers can now create multiple, custom product pages to showcase different features, capabilities, or content of their app for different users. Credit: Apple



For instance, Custom Product Pages will let developers showcase different features of their app for different users. And, Product Page Optimisation gives developers the ability to test different screenshots, preview videos, and even app icons, the company said.

Furthermore, Apple will offer some insights such as users' preference to developers, and all the while the former's privacy is fully protected.

Swift, the primary language used to create apps for Apple devices will get built-in concurrency support. This will help developers write fast, modern, safe code with fewer mistakes and conduct tests on Apple devices with fewer bugs.



Developers can more efficiently build sophisticated app UIs with the updates and enhancements in SwiftUI. Credit: Apple



Also, the SwiftUI is getting enhancements including list views, search experiences, in-app accessibility features, multi-column tables, and more. This will again come in handy for app creators to develop great-looking apps with as little code as possible.

Apple is also bringing RealityKit 2.0 with Object Capture. It offers a simple and powerful API on macOS Monterey that enables developers to create high-quality, photo-realistic 3D models of real-world objects in minutes by taking photos shot on iPhone, iPad, or DSLR and transforming them into 3D models optimised for AR (Augmented Reality).

