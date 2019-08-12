Xiaomi MIUI 10: Redmi 6, 6A get Android Pie

After months of testing, Xiaomi has begun rolling out the much-awaited Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update to the company's popular budget Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A in India.

Though Xiaomi is a bit late to release the firmware, it is the one of the very few in the industry, which offers long software support for low-end budget phones, while most rival brands only focus on high-end models.

The new MIUI 10 comes with a boatload of new features such as system-wide dark mode, full-screen gesture support, face unlocks option for third-party apps for protection of sensitive data, Google's security patch, new themes for wallpaper, nature sounds, improved app drawer and more.



MIUI 10 arrives to Redmi 6; picture credit: MIUI forum



How to install new Android Pie-based MIUI 10.3 stable update on Redmi 6A and Redmi 6:

Step 1: Once you get the Android Pie notification on the device screen- tap Yes and initiate the download process

Step 2: Once the download process is done, tap yes to install the update

Step 3: After the installation, the phone automatically reboots and it is now fully upgraded to the latest MIUI 10.3 global stable update

Since the software roll-out is carried out in phases, it will take a few days to reach all corners of the world. Xiaomi device owners can manually look for the new update by going to the Settings >> About Phone >> Software update>> tap check for new updates. If you get one, follow the aforementioned procedure.



MIUI 10 features



In a related development, Google is expected to roll-out the Android Q later this month. The Pixel and Android One series will be the first to get the latest new mobile OS update. Later, it will be released to other Android phones over the coming months.

Xiaomi's several phones including Redmi K20, Mi 9 series and others will get Android Q.

Read more | List of Xiaomi phones eligible to get Android Q

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.