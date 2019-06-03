Xiaomi MIUI 10: Redmi 6 Pro, Note 5 Pro get Android Pie

Xiaomi is one of the very few mobile-makers who constantly listen to the feedback of its loyal patrons and offer timely delivery of updates. And, another aspect of the company is that is it is only one who offers more than the three years of software support, provided there are no hardware limitations in the device. Now, Xiaomi's two popular phones Redmi 6 Pro and the Redmi Note 5 Pro have started receiving the Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update notification.

The company is rolling out the latest MIUI 10.3 global stable update in several regions including India. It weighs around 1.6GB in size and brings lots of new features including Google's security patch to thwart malware, revamped interface, shortcuts, improve battery life and more.

Notable enhancements also include a system-wide dark mode, which has been long awaited by the fans, as it makes the mundane user-interface visually appealing and also makes the display consume less power than usual. Android Pie-based MIUI 10.3 also comes with a new gesture-based feature to make use of full-view display, face-unlock, thus offering the second layer of security in addition to the fingerprint scanner. It also comes with new colour backgrounds, themes, and wallpapers.



MIUI 10 brings the gesture-based interface to make use of full view display; picture credit: MIUI official forum



How to install new Android Pie MIUI 10.3 stable update on Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro:

Step 1: Once you get the Android Pie notification on the device screen- tap Yes and initiate the download process

Step 2: Once the download process is done, tap yes to install the update

Step 3: After the installation, the phone automatically reboots and it is now fully upgraded to the latest MIUI 10.3 global stable update

Since the software roll-out is carried out in phases, it will take a few days to reach all corners of the world. Xiaomi device owners can manually look for the new update by going to the Settings >> About Phone >> Software update>> tap check for new updates. If you get one, follow the aforementioned procedure.

