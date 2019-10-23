Xiaomi Redmi K20 gets latest MIUI 11 update

As promised, Xiaomi kicked off the phase-1 of the MIUI 11 roll-out programme in India.

As of now, Xiaomi has released the stable MIUI 11.0.2.0 update to the company's popular mid-range phone Redmi K20 (review). Since the process is being carried out in stages, it will take some time for the software to reach all corners of the country.

Besides Redmi K20, the company will soon roll-out MIUI 11 to the Poco F1, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 (review), Redmi Note 7S, Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro before October 31.

How to install the latest MIUI 11 stable update on Xiaomi Redmi K20:

Step 1: Once you get the Android update notification on the device screen, tap Yes and initiate the download process

Step 2: Once the download process is done, tap yes to install the update

Step 3: After the installation, the phone automatically reboots and it is now fully upgraded to the latest MIUI 11.0.2.0 global stable update

Xiaomi Redmi K20 owners can also manually look for the new update by going to the Settings >> About Phone >> Software update>> tap check for new updates. If you get one, follow the aforementioned procedure.

Changelog of MIUI 11 for Redmi K20:



Xiaomi Redmi K20 series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



System

Updated Android Security Patch to September 2019. Increased system security.

Optimization: Lock screen pocket mode

Optimization: Removed unnecessary sound notifications for DND mode

New: Editing, sharing, and customizing your screenshots is now much easier

Game speed booster

A major upgrade for the toolbox in Game Turbo: autoplay and switching between data SIM cards are available now

Auto brightness, screenshot gestures, and Reading mode can be turned off automatically when Game Turbo is on

Refreshed start page of Game Turbo

Optimization: Prompts about turning on Game Turbo

New: You can create a Home screen shortcut for Game Turbo now

New: Continuous swiping opens an additional menu in Game Turbo now

Documents

Stay productive and efficient with our all-new Mi Doc Viewer

Preview your documents before you open them

App vault

Optimization: All-new design and UI

New: You can swipe down to view more shortcuts now

Always-on display

Keep your screen alive with our amazing special effects

Personalize your device with a unique signature

Always-on display now comes with gorgeous dynamic themes. Essential information is displayed on your screen 24/7

More features

Game Turbo. Turn your device into an ultimate gaming console.

Quick replies. Reply to messages from any app.

Tasks. Manage and edit your tasks in the Notes app. Receive timely notifications and mark things done.

Printing

Print photos and files directly from your phone without installing any additional apps

Sounds of nature

Notification sounds won't make you tired. Now, they keep changing dynamically, just like nature does.

Wake up to the gentle sounds of nature with our new alarm ringtones

Mi Share

Transfer files from phone to phone at breakneck speeds

Lockscreen, status bar, Notification shade

Fix: Fingerprint icon didn't always disappear after unlocking

Fix: Fingerprint icon wasn't always displayed on the Lock screen

Optimization: Improved UI and layouts for selecting items that are displayed on the turned off-screen

Optimization: In-screen fingerprint scanner's response

Optimization: Calendar icon on the turned off-screen

New: Use your fingerprint to open Home screen once you unlocked the device using face data and stayed on the Lock screen

New: More clock formats for Always-on display

Comprehensive design optimized for full-screen display devices

Removing visual clutter, improving touch controls, and refining the use of color allowed us to create a system where nothing stands between you and the content

It can be noted that the MIUI 11 is based on Android Pie, not the Android 10. The company is expected bring the new features of Google's new OS in the coming months.

