Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series set for global launch in India next week

After hosting a soft launch of Redmi 8a Dual online in February, Xiaomi is all geared up for the first blockbuster product event of 2020 next week in India.

Xiaomi's Redmi India sub-brand has announced to unveil the new Redmi Note 9 series on March 12. In the teaser, the device is shown to have a quad-camera module,

In the company's official mi.com store, Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Note 9 series will come with a powerful processor for the smooth gaming experience, a big battery with fast charging capability and visually appealing design language.

It can also be noted that the company has confirmed that all new Xiaomi phones will house NavIC ( Navigation with Indian Constellation) chipset developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation. It is an equivalent version of the US-based GPS (Global Positioning System) we see in current crop of phones.

The interesting thing about the NavIC is that it uses ISRO's geostationary satellites in the Earth's orbit to offer accurate real-time positioning and timing services on mobiles. Currently, there are seven satellites, but ISRO is planning to add four more in the coming years.

Guess what NavIC's location accuracy is close to 5 to 10 meters compared to GPS, which has around 20-meter range accuracy. Rest assured, mobile users at least in India, will get accurate turn-by-turn guidance while travelling in the country.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is said to come with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (Credit: mi.com)



This information also gives away a clue on what processor the Redmi Note 9 may come with. Qualcomm has confirmed that its newly launched mobile chipsets-- Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 765, Snapdragon 662, Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 865 support NavIC.

Given the fact the Redmi Note 9 is a mid-range phone, it is likely to come with either Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 765. There is also a possibility that Xiaomi may bring two models--a generic Redmi Note 9 and top-end Redmi Note 9 Pro.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with a big battery and fast charging capability (Credit: mi.com)



With just nine days left for the Redmi Note 9 series launch, Xiaomi, in a bid to build curiosity around the new phone, is certain to reveal few more teasers in the coming days.

