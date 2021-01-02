Dharwad's strays have a saviour

Dr Vinit, a veterinary doctor in Dharwad, first met Somashekhar Channashetty when a cow was bleeding due to a road accident. “I helped with the animal’s treatment, but Somashekhar stayed until the cow’s condition was stable, late into the night,” Vinit says.

Such circumstances are no novelty for Somashekhar, a mushroom farmer, who is known in Dharwad for rescuing abandoned, injured and ailing animals. He has been able to help over a thousand animals in the past three to four years.

In 2015, just after he completed his Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Somashekhar would go on his bike for long rides. “I used to carry a first-aid box with me and help out any animal that was in distress on the way,” he says.

On these journeys, however, he came across many animals that needed deeper interventions, including surgical support. Which was when he banded together with Dr Anil Patil, a senior veterinary surgeon, Dr Vinit, a veterinary surgeon and Dr Kirankumar, a veterinary doctor to help save animal lives through treatment and other interventions.

Dr Vinit receives around 15 calls on a daily basis from Somashekhar, “I try to help him with how many ever cases I can,” he says. Whenever possible he visits the location with Somashekhar for surgical procedures. Otherwise, he helps through video calls. “Such treatment for domestic animals and street dogs is rare to see, but it is important since they are no different from purebred dogs,” he adds.

After immediate medical attention, Somashekhar tries to locate a family or an individual in the neighbourhood who is sensitive to the needs of the animal, can take proper care of it and update him of the recovery status on a daily basis.

Chethan Katti, a 30-year-old nature lover, found himself adopting two two-month-old puppies because of Somashekhar. “Our planet also belongs to these animals. A fact that we have forgotten. I am happy that I got to adopt from someone who is working for these animals selflessly,” he says.

Vishakha Vikas Devasthale, a teacher in Dharwad, has also witnessed Somashekhar’s dedication. When a puppy in her neighbourhood met with an accident, she had to call him only once. “He comes everyday to dress the puppy’s wounds and to feed it, even if it is late at night. It is really a pleasure to see him work with such care,” she says.

Apart from identifying families or individuals to feed animals in his locality, Somashekhar himself feeds street dogs dogs every day. During the lockdown, when normal life had halted for many, he obtained a special licence from the Deputy Commissioner’s office to feed dogs. Everyday, he supplied food to over 100 dogs.

Somashekhar gets at least 20 calls in a day, many of which deserve immediate attention. In a hundred cases, he loses at least 10 animals. For an animal lover like him, these losses are personal but he says, “I cannot let these losses affect me. If I dwell on one death, I won’t be able to rescue 10 other animals that need my help,” he said.