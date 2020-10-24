This festive season, try these traditional sweets

With festivals already upon us, learn to make two popular and delicious sweets of Karnataka from celebrity chefs Sihi Kahi Chandru and Sujatha as part of Deccan Herald and Prajavani’s Cuisines of Karnataka series, presented in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.
Kobbari Sakkare Holige
Ingredients
One cup desiccated coconut powder
One cup sugar
One cup maida
One cup chiroti rava
Cardamom powder
Nutmeg powder
Rice flour
Ghee
Milk
Salt (as per taste)
Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.
Recipe
In a bowl, take one cup of maida and one cup of chiroti rava. Add a pinch of salt and a tablespoon of ghee and mix well for around two minutes.
Add warm water little at a time and knead it well to get a soft dough. Let the dough rest for half an hour (keep it covered).
In the meantime, prepare the filling. First powder the sugar in a mixer grinder and take it in a bowl.
Add an equal quantity of desiccated coconut powder, to which you can add half a teaspoon of cardamom powder and quarter teaspoon of nutmeg powder (added for its flavour).
Dry roast two teaspoons of maida for a minute or so and add it to the coconut mixture and mix well.
After half an hour, knead the dough once again by sprinkling some water and let it rest again for 15 minutes (keep it covered).
Heat two tablespoons of ghee in a pan and then add it to the coconut mixture. Add a few teaspoons of milk and mix well. Form small balls out of this filling mixture.
Take the dough, add a little bit of water and one tablespoon of oil and knead it again. Keep it covered for two more minutes.
Take a plate and coat it with oil. Make small balls out of the dough. Dust the balls with some maida and flatten it on your palm. Place the filling at the centre and cover it with the dough by pulling the edges over the filling.
Take some oil in a bowl, and dip these balls in it.
Place butter paper on a rolling board, grease it with some oil.
Keep an oil-soaked ball on it, flatten it a little and place a greased plastic sheet over the ball. Then from the centre, flatten the dough by pressing it with your fingers in circular movement.
Heat a pan, and put the holige on the pan and cook them on both sides.
Enjoy your kobbari sakkare holige.
(Recipe by Sihi Kahi Chandru)
Yereyappa
Ingredients
Jaggery (crushed)
One cup flattened rice/avalakki soaked for half an hour
Half kg rice (soaked for four hours)
Cardamom powder
One ripe banana
One cup grated coconut
Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil
Recipe
Into a mixer grinder add soaked rice, soaked flattened rice, grated coconut, cardamom powder, ripe banana cut into pieces and jaggery.
Grind them to obtain a thick, coarse paste. If required, you may add two tablespoons of water to obtain a smoother consistency (consistency should be similar to that of idli batter). In a pan heat some oil. Pour some batter into the oil, little by little. Fry it on medium flame. Avoid stirring it until the yereyappas puff up and rise to the top. Then flip it to the other side. Fry it till it turns golden brown on both the sides.
Enjoy your yereyappas with a generous amount of ghee.
(Recipe by Sujatha)
Compiled by Dhanyata M Poovaiah
DH Toon | We're making headlines... in Bihar: J&K
IPL 2020 KKR vs DC: SWOT Analysis
Disturbing history of research into tansgender identity
Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'
Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs
Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings
Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to Lalu’s political heir
WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications