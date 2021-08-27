3 Indians enter finals of the Asian junior boxing in Dubai

Three Indian boxers stormed into the finals of the Asian Junior Championships in Dubai with dominating victories in their last-four stage bouts.

Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg) and Vishu Rathee (48kg) were the ones to make the final, on Thursday.

Tanu defeated Nepal's Swostika 5-0, while Nikita got the better of Uzbekistan's Mukhusa Tokhirova by a similar margin.

Rathee, on the other hand, took less than two minutes to wind up the proceedings, outclassing Mongolia's Otgonbat Yesunkhuslen in her semifinal bout.

However, Ashis (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) ended with bronze medals.

Ashis lost to Uzbekistan's Norkosmov Mironshokh 1-4. Anshul was beaten 0-5 by another Uzbek in Dalerjon Bozorov.

The tournament, which is being held simultaneously for junior and youth boxers (both men and women) offers the gold medallists in the youth category a prize money of $ 6,000 while silver and bronze medallists will claim $ 3,000 and $ 1,500 respectively.

The junior champions will be awarded with $ 4,000 for gold and $ 2,000 and 1,000 for silver and bronze medallists respectively.

On Wednesday, six Indian boxers advanced to the finals of the Asian Youth Championships with two of them getting walkovers after their Kazakh opponents were quarantined following a Covid-19 case in the contingent.