A unique experience in Laguna Phuket

When it comes to tourism in South East Asia, the options are plenty. Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, the Philippines and Thailand offer a diverse and unique set of cities for tourists to explore. Beaches, seas, mountains, food, parties, shopping… travellers’ appetite can indeed be whetted.

One city that is extremely popular, especially amongst Indians and Europeans, is Phuket. And looking to tap into that growing popularity is Laguna Phuket, Asia’s premier integrated destination. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea on a 3km stretch of pristine beach, Laguna Phuket is home to eight world-class hotels, premium facilities and a branded residences and property division. It’s a charming world inside a picturesque island.

One of the premium facilities it offers is golf at its renowned course Laguna Golf Phuket. Lying adjacent to Banyan Tree Phuket, the course, which has hosted Asian Tour events and is loved by many players from the continent for its picturesque layout and excellent hospitality, is an ideal location for corporates looking to club business with pleasure. For the ones with deep pockets, membership options are offered from as short as a 6-month term up to the full 20 years term with flexible payment options.

For those not interested in golf but only travel and leisure, Laguna Phuket offers a variety of hotels with each of them styled uniquely. While Banyan Tree is all about nature with luxurious all-pool villas nestled around a lagoon and surrounded by lush greenery with Veya restaurant offering only organic foods, Angsana is an ideal choice to have a fun-filled holiday with family and friends, thanks to its pristine beaches with warm white sands.

Then there is SAii Laguna in Bangtao Beach, a luxurious beachfront getaway, and Cassia which offers serviced apartments for tourists looking to spend more than a short holiday in the country.

Laguna Phuket is also into real estate with properties for sale. Interested can either buy them wholly or enter a partnership where the purchased property need to be leased out back of Laguna for a few weeks in a year.

Note: This writer was in Phuket at the invitation of Laguna Phuket

